Lost Border Collie in the Morristown area – answers to name of “Nellie” anyone seeing her can call 863.5602
Paqtnkek is to hold a Land Designation Vote next week related to a proposed commercial development at the Paqtnkek Interchange. https://t.co/qV2hjilbVS
The Strait Richmond Hospital continues to face challenges with its Emergency Department, where it has been closed 20 times since January. Nova Scotia Health Authority officials say they are working to address the issue. https://t.co/qL1hQasCtB
Paqtnkek Set for Land Designation Vote on Interchange June 7...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
Another important vote is coming up related to the Paqtnkek Interchange project, currently under construction. The community is holding a Land Designation vote next Thursday. The Director of Lands and Economic Development for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, Rose Paul, says this vote is a requirement under the Indian Act, where the community is being asked if […]
Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department has be...10:49 am | Read Full Article
Late last year, The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced they were facing a challenge with the availability of physicians to cover emergency department shifts at the Strait Richmond Hospital, noting there would likely be ongoing closures on Wednesdays. NSHA spokesperson Greg Boone said the ER closures have continued at the hospital, noting there were 20 […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]