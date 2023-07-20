Lost: Dog Supplies

Lost: a medium sized black bag (with white dog prints on it) at the Antigonish Sobeys on Saturday July 15. It contains various dog products (clippers, scissors, tick medicine, leashes etc). Call 902-478-9105.
Tonight's AGR game in St. Joseph's between St. Joseph's & Heatherton is cancelled due to the weather.
Public Notice
This is a traffic advisory from the Province of Nova Scotia.
Lost: "Lex", a white lab last seen near the bridge under construction on Highway 7. Call 902-863-6892.
Nova Scotia Summer Fest Announces Scholarship Winner10:51 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Summer Fest has announced the first recipient of a scholarship. Founder and executive director Ray Mattie announced the prize at last year’s event, naming it in honour of his music teacher at East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy, Scott Williams. Mattie says it’s a way to pay tribute to Williams and hopefully create more […]
Stellarton Planning Public Information Session on upgrades t...10:32 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Stellarton is advising residents of a public information session taking place on the corner of Cambey Avenue and Poplar Streets on Tuesday, July 25. This information session will include the plan for cleanup of the Town-owned lot in this area. The Mayor, Ward 1 Councillors, senior staff, and the town’s consultant, Kirk […]
Rhyah Stewart Invited to Canadian Women’s U18 Team Sel...6:54 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton West Islanders goaltender Rhyah Stewart received an invitation to the National Women’s U18 Team Selection Camp. The camp runs in St. Catherine’s next month. Stewart, who was named MVP of the Islanders and was a member of the silver medal winning Team Nova Scotia at the most recent Canada Games, received an invite […]