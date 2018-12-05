Lost in the Fraser Grant / Heatherton area: a Sheppard and a black Sheppard mix, both wearing red collars. Their names are Sasha and Fergus. If found or seen, please call 902-318-1987.
Antigonish Community Energy Cooperative Welcomes NEB Report ...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The National Energy Board recently released a report looking at the financial viability of installing solar power. The report stated homeowners, businesses and communities are expected to save money with solar in many places in Nova Scotia, PEI, Ontario and Saskatchewan. The report also states provincial rebate programs can significantly lower the cost of installing […]
X-Ring Recipients told Wearing the Ring Carries Great Respon...9:07 am | Read Full Article
Monday was an exciting day for about 900 senior students at St. FX University, as they received their coveted class ring, better known as the X-Ring. The guest speaker at the X-Ring ceremony was the University’s Manager of Student Experience Augy Jones, who told the students wearing the X-ring carries great responsibility. Jones says over the course […]
X-Men Hockey’s Holden Cook named to U Sports All-Star ...8:24 am | Read Full Article
A member of the St. FX Hockey X-Men will be travelling to Victoria, B-C next week to suit up for a U Sports All-Star team that will play three games against prospects vying for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Hockey Team. This is the third year in a row forward Holden Cook will play […]