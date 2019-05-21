Lost dogs this morning, one German Shepherd answers to TIG and one chocolate lab answers to KESSEL. Lost in the Monks Head-Pomquet area. If found, please call 780-886-2978
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Fire strikes a mobile home in Pictou County over the weekend. More on the story by following this link to the news section of the 989XFM web site: https://t.co/ejkLyVZkK6
The Town of Antigonish is looking for public input on the first draft of its Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law. More on the story by following this link to the news section of the 989XFM web site: https://t.co/x8Jpqfngdo
Three people displaced by Fire in Pictou County1:14 pm | Read Full Article
Fire has destroyed a mobile home in Linacy, Pictou County. The blaze Sunday evening displaced three people; a man and two young children. They are being assisted with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchasing and other basics from the Canadian Red Cross. No one was hurt in the fire. Facebook Twitter
Town of Antigonish seeks Feedback from First Draft of Munici...10:11 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish is looking for citizen input for the first draft of its municipal planning strategy and land use by-law. The town has scheduled an open house on Thursday at the People’s Place Library from 12 noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mayor Laurie Boucher says information from a number of […]
Sports Roundup May 205:44 am | Read Full Article
The Toronto Raptors have guaranteed themselves a trip back to Milwaukee after taking Game 3 of the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference final. Kawhi Leonard scored eight of his game-high 36 points in double-overtime to lead the Raptors to a 118-112 victory over the Bucks. Pascal Siakam delivered 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto cut Milwaukee’s […]