A gold earring was lost Sunday afternoon in the area of Antigonish Landing or Mount Cameron. The earring has sentimental value. If found, please call 902-870-0496
Happy Birthday Isabella Nickerson of Guysborough, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it and can be picked up Mon - Fri 9 - 5. Enjoy.
Oct 17 Subway Trivia:
In a survey, THIS was found to be the thing that annoys people most about their co-workers. What is it?
Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announces $50,000 for upgrade at...9:28 am | Read Full Article
Acadia Park in Westville is getting an upgrade, including an accessible entrance and an accessible pathway to the splash pad. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is providing $50,000 through the Community Revitalization Fund, a program with a goal to improve shared and inclusive public spaces. Fraser says the project was also […]
Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation Plans Information Ses...9:26 am | Read Full Article
The Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation is hosting an information session Tuesday evening. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Lower River Community Hall. The topic of discussion will be the current status of the Strait Richmond Hospital, the completion of the new “Ruth Shannon Ambulatory Care Unit”, as well as renovations […]
Sports Roundup – October 166:33 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: The Acadia Axewomen put a damper on St. FX Homecoming weekend as they defeated the X-Women 24-12 Saturday afternoon in front of over 1,200 fans at St. FX Stadium. The game marked the final regular season home game as Acadia clinched first place in the standings, improving to 5-1. St. FX […]