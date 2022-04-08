Lost: a Gold hoop earring, lost Friday morning while out walking – Main Street, College Street and St. Ninian Street. Call 902-867-0051.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Danielle Franada and Liam Hawel named StFX student-athletes of the year @stfxuniversity https://www.goxgo.ca/general/2021-22/releases/20220408uq9qpr
Lost: a Gold hoop earring, lost this morning while out walking – Main Street, College Street and St. Ninian Street. Call 902-867-0051.
Local Transit Companies receive Provincial Government Fundin...12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The Province offered one-time grants totalling $396,000 to support 20 community transportation providers across Nova Scotia, including a number of local groups. Antigonish Community Transit Society is getting $36,000, La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Lté receives $31,000, CHAD Transit in Pictou County and Strait Area Transit are both being provided with $16,000 each, and […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop12:26 pm | Read Full Article
The price at the pump is down a bit this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline fell by 2.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.66.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it;s $1.67.1 Diesel is also down […]
Danielle Franada of X-Women Rugby and Liam Hawel of X-Men Ho...12:36 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Athletics honoured its own Friday night at its annual awards gala. The female athlete of the year is X-Women Rugby fullback Danielle Franada. Franada, a fifth year business student from Grande Prairie, Alberta, was an AUS Most Valuable Player and a first team All-Canadian, leading the conference in scoring with 76 points, including […]