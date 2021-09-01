Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Happy Birthday Harrison Cummings of Mabou, have a super day, all the best to you and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got an address and we'll send the voucher to you.
Antigonish Town Council held a special meeting this week to get more information on St. FX University's mandatory COVID-19 testing plan. http://bit.ly/3t43c0B
Police in Victoria County investigate Suspicious Death in Ne...6:24 am | Read Full Article
The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Victoria County District RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 77-year-old New Haven man. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday evening, Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on New Haven Road in New Haven. Investigators deemed the […]
Three New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia6:18 pm | Read Full Article
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and seven recoveries. All of the new infections are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel and one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is a close contact of a previously reported case. The number of active cases of […]
Sports Roundup – August 296:11 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS U18 Major Hockey League Exhibition play, it was a lop-sided affair as the Pictou Weeks team shutout the Cape Breton West Islanders 9-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Center on Saturday. Today, the Islanders host the Weeks at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center! Game starts at Noon. Admission is $5.00 for […]