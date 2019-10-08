Lost: an envelope containing money at the Shell Gas station in Beech Hill at 6 p.m. on October 7. Reward offered. If found, please call 902-863-4580.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Gail Clarke of Inverness just took out $50 from the ATM. You'll have another chance to play, listen for it. Could happen at any time.
October 7th Antigonish AA Munro Bulldog Toonie Tumble Draw, #1161 drawn but not played, next draw Tuesday October 15th worth close to $2500.
Pictou County Brook Renamed for Pictou County Sailor2:05 pm | Read Full Article
A New Glasgow-born member of the Canadian Navy is being honored in Pictou County. Chief Petty Officer William Alfred Boudreau was one of nine sailors killed in an explosion on board the destroyer HMCS Kootenay in 1969, in the worst peacetime disaster in the history of the Canadian Navy. An initiative to have a commemorative […]
RCMP Kept Busy During Homecoming Weekend in Antigonish2:14 pm | Read Full Article
It was busy homecoming weekend for local RCMP. Between 5 p.m. on Friday evening and Sunday at 7 a.m., Antigonish RCMP issued 65 liquor control act summary offence tickets (SOTs) including 42 for illegal possession, 13 for illegal consumption over 19 and four for illegal consumption under the age of 19, and six for intoxicated […]
St. FX honours Athletes and Builders at Hall of Fame Inducti...1:04 pm | Read Full Article
Three athletes and two builders were inducted into the St. FX Sports Hall of Fame last night. The ceremony, the first event of the school’s homecoming, paid tribute to X-Men Hockey standout Andrew Culligan from the 1970’s, 1980’s X-Men Soccer Team star David Liem, and multi-sport athlete Dr. Beth McCharles, an all-star in X-Women […]