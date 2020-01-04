Lost: a MasterCard gift card in or around Canadian Tire Saturday morning. If found, call 902-872-3201.
Inverness County Council met in camera for almost two hours last Thursday discussing a number of allegations recently leveled against county staff. As details of an in camera meeting can’t be discussed with the public, council members were unable to give specifics of what was said. However, in a phone conversation on Friday, Warden Betty […]
Antigonish Women’s Jiu Jitsu is on its way. The women’s only Jiu-Jitsu program will hold its first class on January 12 at 4:30 p.m. at the combat room in the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. The classes will be run by Pictou County native Hayley MacLeod, a jiu-jitsu purple belt who also trains with […]
LOCAL SPORTS In Hockey, Université de Moncton overcame a 3-1 third period deficit to defeat the X-Men 4-3 in a shootout Friday night in the first AUS regular season game of 2020 at the Keating Centre. Scoring for the X-Men were Mark Tremaine, Matt Graham and Jeremiah Addison. The X-Men host the UNB Reds tonight […]