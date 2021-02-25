Lost: a pair of glasses in their case, possibly lost on Main Street. If found, please call 902-533-2782.
Lost: A pair of glasses in their case, possibly on Main Street Antigonish. Call 902-533-2782.
Late Bus:
178, Inverness, Francis MacDonald, Bayview Education Centre,Dalbrae Academy, 30 minutes late this morning due to road conditions
St. FX will be the site for Antigonish’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic. Vaccines will be given in the MacKay room in Bloomfield Centre, beginning March 15th. It’s part of the province’s vaccine strategy that will see residents aged 80 and older receiving the first doses. It’s expected that the entire vaccination roll-out will take at […]
There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other three cases are in Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is under investigation, and one […]
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]