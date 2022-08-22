Gold side cover off of nighthawk 650 between Sylvester and musquodoboit if found call 9023968744
Aug 22 Subway Trivia: 14% of us have done THIS embarrassing thing while exercising. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Lost: A man's wallet Friday night between Whidden's & Columbus Field. Call 902-867-7377 if found.
If you're travelling to Canso, take Hwy. 344. If you're en route to Guysborough, take Hwy. 7.
One Dead in Upper Big Tracadie following crash9:48 am | Read Full Article
An 18 year old man from Beaver Bank is dead following a motor vehicle collision over the weekend on Highway 16. Around 7:15 Saturday morning, RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie. The 18-year-old, who was driving a Honda Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Health Minister defends Gov’t Record on Healthcare9:47 am | Read Full Article
With both opposition parties criticising the efforts of the Progressive Conservatives on health care on the anniversary of last year’s election, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said her party remains confident they are on the right track. With the election win, said Thompson, the PCs were given a mandate by Nova Scotians that […]
Local Sports: AGR League Wraps Up, Racing Results9:42 am | Read Full Article
AGR Playoffs Sunday afternoon: Semi Final # 1 Pomquet Acadians 1 Guysborough Broadhorns 0 Winning Pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Adam Anderson Logan Chisholm RBI double in the top of the 7th inning for the win. Semi Final # 2 Heatherton Warriors 3 Carmie MacInnis St Josephs Chiefs 2 Winning Pitcher Paul Purcell […]