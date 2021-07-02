Lost: golden retriever

Lost: 3 year old Golden Retriever wearing a camo collar. Answers to the name Lenny. He was spooked by fireworks on July 1st on Old Pinevale Road and hasn’t been seen since. If seen or found, please call 902-870-7506.
Two in the Lost & Found:
Lost: GMC truck key & EMTEK key – lost near Canadian Tire. Call (902) 867-1321
The number of new infections of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia remains low. There are two new cases today. http://bit.ly/3waXNVv
Pieridae Energy Investigates Alternatives for its LNG Export...3:03 pm | Read Full Article
Hopes for a liquefied natural gas export facility in Goldboro, Guysborough County have stalled. This morning, the proponent, Pieridae Energy Limited of Calgary issued a statement from its CEO Alfred Sorensen. Soresen says while the company has made tremendous progress in advancing the Goldboro LNG project, it has not been able to meet all the […]
Two Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia2:54 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has two new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting five recoveries. One new infection is in Central Zone and is under investigation. The other is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are 47 active cases of the virus, three people are in hospital. […]
Coaches with Local Ties named to Coaching Staffs of Team Nov...9:40 am | Read Full Article
Hockey Nova Scotia has announced it’s coaching staffs for the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. The head coaches and assistants on both the men’s and women’s teams have ties to the local area. The head coach of the women’s team is Chris Larade of Cheticamp. Larade is head coach of the Saint […]