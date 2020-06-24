Lost: a Google Pixel 2 XL with a Thrasher and Monster Energy stickers, lost at the skate park in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-863-4419.
The Richmond County Municipality is looking at alternatives for fire protection for the Point Tupper area. http://bit.ly/2VdFf7s
Staff with the District of Guysborough have moved to a four day work week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change is going well, and officials with the municipality see it as a win-win for staff and the public. http://bit.ly/31bPIE5
Staff with District of Guysborough Pivot to Four Day Work We...9:38 am
The CAO for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says changes to the work week for staff are going well. Starting last Monday, as part of the municipality’s COVID-19 protocol, the municipality’s staff are using a four-day work week with adjusted hours. Half are working Monday to Thursday with Friday off, and the rest […]
Richmond County to Explore other Options for Fire Protection...6:52 am
Richmond County has decided to go with other options for fire service protection in the Point Tupper area. In 2019 the municipality and the Town of Port Hawkesbury entered into a one-year fire protection agreement for the Point Tupper area at a cost of $49,645 for a 12 month period which was set to end […]
Antigonish Native Nathan Cormier Recognized for Contribution...10:15 am
Hockey Nova Scotia named Antigonish’s Nathan Cormier as the winner of the 2020 Hockey Canada Officiating Program Branch Award: Most Deserving. A former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League official, Cormier continues to give back to the officiating program in a number of different ways. On the ice, Cormier mentors young and aspiring referees and linesmen at the junior, U18, and […]