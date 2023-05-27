Lost: A grey iPhone SE with no case, was lost Saturday morning at a yard sale. If found, please call 902-318-3027
CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction Raises more ...9:22 am | Read Full Article
The annual CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction has been declared a success. The supper and auction, held on May 12th is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the social enterprise. CACL participant Giselle Webber says it’s grateful for the support the event received from the local community. Participant Nicole Roberts says the supper […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly UARB Setting8:56 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline and diesel prices are rising. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped by 6.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.57.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.58.4. Diesel rose by 1.2 cents a litre. The minimum […]
Sports Roundup – May 286:17 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Ryan Messer got his first career win on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour at Speedway 660 after a late race charge to get by reigning Series Champ Craig Slaunwhite on lap 134. After an incident in the final practice of the day, Jarrett Butcher rebounded for a third place finish. Ashton […]