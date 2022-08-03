Lost: an Ontario Health Card, possibly in the Country Harbour area. Call (289) 879-4693 if found.
Celebrating The Many Faces of Walter Borden will be livestreamed tonight at 5:30 p.m. on The Town of New Glasgow Facebook page and YouTube channel. Tune in on our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9C7qCsW6Uc4
Due to the ongoing high temperatures, the Town has moved into voluntary water conservation. During this time, residents in the Town and fringe areas are being asked to limit unnecessary activities that use excess water such as filling pools, washing cars, watering lawns, etc.
PARL Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse Welcomes Funding for Ex...9:46 am | Read Full Article
Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library chief librarian Eric Stackhouse said he is pleased with the recent funding announcement regarding a new library in the Town of Picotu. Yesterday, funding was announced for the expansion of the deCoste Centre, which will include a new modern public library, a renovated theatre, arts exhibition facilities, and meetings spaces, with additional […]
Pictou County to Fund School Backpack Programs9:42 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County Council has agreed to fund school backpack programs that feed hungry children in the county. County staff gathered numbers on how many students from rural areas attend county schools, and developed a funding formula based on that number, plus a base grant of $500 for schools entirely within the county, along with North Nova […]
Antigonish native Emma Smith part of Nova Scotia’s Ro...10:12 am | Read Full Article
Local Emma Smith is heading to Niagara as part of the Nova Scotia`s Canada Games rowing contingent. Smith said her career on the water began in the summer of 2021, when she was spotted helping out at the dock in Lochaber by StFX rowing coach Katie Edwards. Edwards invited Smith to get on a boat […]