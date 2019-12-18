Lost: WIDEX Hearing Aid, lost in the Kent Parking lot on December 16th. please call 863-4131.
Antigonish Town and County and StFX University are teaming up to hire a full time Emergency Management Coordinator. http://bit.ly/2M9WbY5
Antigonish County Council has joined Antigonish Town Council in lending support to a new housing project proposed by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. The County is committing $100,000 to the project. http://bit.ly/2Z5rYPc
A couple in their 70’s have lost their home and belongings, including a man who escaped without his wheelchair in a fire in Pictou County. The blaze was reported around 6 p.m. last night on Miekelfield Road, about 30 kilometres southeast of New Glasgow. The man’s wife wasn’t home at the time of the fire. […]
New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was hurt in a two vehicle crash last night at the intersection of East River Road and Park Street. Police say a car driven by a 41-year-old Pictou County woman was driving southbound on East River Road when her Toyota van, as it was making a left turn, […]
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter