Lost Hikers located in Middle River Area

RCMP say two hikers are safe after becoming lost on Gairloch Mountain in Middle River, Victoria County over the weekend. Police say on Saturday evening, officers received a call from the hikers, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. Cape Breton, Cheticamp and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams along with RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the search efforts.

The pair were found Sunday morning at 7:30 by a Joint Rescue Coordination Centre helicopter. Both hikers were medically assessed at the scene before being airlifted to Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney as a precautionary measure.