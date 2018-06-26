Lost: I-Phone 6, June 23 around or near old Sear building apartments Antigonish, 902-755-2218.
June 25th Antigonish Farmers Mutual Junior B Bulldog Toonie Tumble Draw: #709 was drawn but not played. Next week will be worth close to $1000, play your toonie and good luck.
Happy Birthday, Mr OllieBot, Oliver Smith. Have an awesome day and all the best from all your family and friends. Enjoy the TIm's treats, congrats.
Parking lots in town are getting a facelift1:34 pm | Read Full Article
Three parking lots in town are in line to see some work. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said town council is soon issuing requests for proposals for work on the Sydney Street and St. Mary’s Street Parking lots as well as the driveway and front parking lot for the Antigonish Arena. Boucher said town council […]
A local woman is taking part in a tour promoting health and ...1:30 pm | Read Full Article
A local woman is taking part in bike tour promoting health and exercise. Norma Jean MacDonald is going to be one member of a core team of cyclists travelling around Nova Scotia as part of the HeartLand Tour this summer. She said Halifax cardiologist Nick Gacomantonio started the tour after seeing a number of patients, […]
Koszkulics Inducted into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fa...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]