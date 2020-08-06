Lost: iPad on Westville Road between Atlantic Dodge and Pictou County Glass. Please call 902-396-8810 if found.
University presidents in Nova Scotia, including Dr. Andrew Hakin of St. FX have issued an open letter to students with classes about a month away. http://bit.ly/2Xy6FpC
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; Two Active cases Re...4:11 pm | Read Full Article
For the third day in a row there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of active cases of the virus remains at two. To date, there have been 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases; 64 have died. There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. The QEII Health Sciences […]
Nova Scotia University Presidents issue Open Letter to Stude...3:43 pm | Read Full Article
The presidents of the province’s universities issued an open letter to Nova Scotia students ahead of the fall semester starting next month. Signed by the heads of Acadia, Cape Breton University, Dalhousie, Mount St. Vincent, University of Kings College, Universite Sainte-Anne, St. Mary’s, Atlantic School of Theology, NSCAD, and StFX, the letter appears in a […]
Westville’s Lisa Haley to Coach Hungarian Women’...11:21 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]