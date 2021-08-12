Lost: iPhone, between the Irving at Nova Landing and West River. If found, please call 519-788-3424.
The NDP's candidate in Pictou West is Rick Parker. Parker says as he campaigns in the election, he's hearing a lot from voters on health care and jobs. http://bit.ly/3xM2fLq
The Antigonish Highland Society is taking steps to keep the spirit of the Antigonish Highland Games alive. This weekend, the society has organized an outdoor concert, a bagpiping competition and heavy events contest. http://bit.ly/3fWrjca
Aug 12: Subway Trivia: It has been calculated that in your lifetime, you’ll hurt yourself about 190 times while doing THIS. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Pictou West NDP candidate Rick Parker says Jobs and Health C...6:55 am | Read Full Article
Pictou West’s NDP candidate says the two big issues he hears about in the riding are jobs and health care. Rick Parker, who works in accounting and marketing in Stellarton, says the area is dependent on primary industries for most of the decent paying opportunities in the area. With a lot of cutbacks and job […]
Antigonish Highland Society Planning a Weekend of Song, Bagp...6:25 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Highland Society is planning a couple of events this weekend to keep some of the aspects of the annual Antigonish Highland Games alive. The games, traditionally held in July, were suspended for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend will include a concert on Saturday afternoon from 2 to […]
Sports Roundup – August 86:12 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced the IWK 250 Super Weekend has been rescheduled for September 9 to 11 in anticipation of eased restrictions as the province enters Phase 5 of its Reopening Plan. The signature event was originally set for July, but postponed so as many fans as possible can […]