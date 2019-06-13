Lost: Between Dr JH Gillis Regional School and St Ninian’s Catherdral a pink i-phone 7 in a black case with a panda on the back, 902-863-1586.
Budget discussions continue at Town of Port Hawkesbury Council. However, the town's Mayor, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says they want to be thorough, ensuring that everyone around the table is comfortable with the result. https://t.co/YhD9oZTOee
As the weather gets warmer, many animals are on the move and motorists are asked to be mindful of their presence. Among them are turtles, who are particularly vulnerable. Three species of turtles in the province are at risk of extinction. https://t.co/FhePdLSB6N
Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor said she hopes to see the town maintain its tax rates. Following Port Hawkesbury Town Council’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said they will probably vote on the town’s budget towards the end of the month, possibly in a special public meeting following their committee of the whole meeting […]
An Antigonish County man who has spent almost five decades teaching drivers of all ages the rules of the road has written a new book. Driver training instructor Earl Randall of Bayfield calls his book “Let ‘Er Roll” . It covers a number of topics including starting, stopping and passing; dealing with other road users, […]
Brierly Brook’s Matt Fraser is boxing for the Canadian National Youth Team at a tournament in Budapest, Hungary. Fraser is a two-time Youth National champion. He won his first bout in a split decision against a Hungarian opponent and is set for the semi-finals today Facebook Twitter