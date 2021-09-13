Listen Live
Nova Scotia reports 73 New Cases of COVID-19 since Friday3:55 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 recoveries since the last update on Friday. There were 32 new cases reported on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 12 today. Thirty-six of the new infections are in Northern Zone. Thirty-two are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are related […]
Local Construction Company Submits Low Bid on a Construction...11:42 am | Read Full Article
A local construction company was the low bidder on a patching and repaving project in Inverness County. SW. Weeks Contracting was the low bidder, of over $2.39 million for a drainage, partial depth recycling and asphalt concrete patching and repaving project, which involves 5.7 kilometres of Trunk 19 northerly to old Deepdale road. Four […]
Atlantic University Sports announces Health and Safety Polic...4:47 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced conference-wide health and safety policies in place for the start of the 2021-22 season. For regular season competition, beginning today, all individuals setting foot on the field of play including AUS student-athletes, coaches, team staff, officials, minor officials and game-day staff, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be […]