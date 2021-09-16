Lost: iPhone 10 in a green case with cracked screen, lost somewhere between Lower West River Road and Beech Hill Extension . If found, please call 9028637998.
The province has closed the books on its 2020-21 fiscal year, with the deficit of more than $300 million. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic cost more than $900 million. http://bit.ly/3AuiwXa
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 173, with four people in hospital. Twenty-six of the cases are in Northern Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There is a large cluster of linked […]
New figures show grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Nova Scotia government’s bottom line. Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster released final figures from the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended on March 31st. The province posted a deficit of $341.6 million dollars. When the budget was tabled by […]
Pomquet’s Logan Chisholm to Captain QMJHL’s Acad...8:16 am | Read Full Article
Pomquet native Logan Chisholm has been named Captain of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The 20-year-old forward was an alternate captain with the team the past two seasons. He was the fans’ choice as the hardest working player for Acadie-Bathurst last season. He has played in 165 career games in the Q, […]