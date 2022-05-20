Lost: iPhone X

Lost: Black iPhone X with bulky case. The Lock Screen is a photo of a white and pink flowering tree with a blonde man in a blue jacket standing underneath. Please contact (604) 358-4774 if found. Reward offered
The price of diesel plunges again today, and gasoline also drops in the regular weekly setting of prices by the Utility and Review Board. http://bit.ly/3lvJnMS
Public Notice:
Please be advised that due to the Victoria Day holiday curbside collection scheduled for Monday, May 23 will be rescheduled to Thursday, May 26.
The Town thanks residents in advance for their cooperation.
Gasoline Drops 4.6 Cents a Litre, Diesel Tumbles 17.4 Cents4:27 pm | Read Full Article
Motorists will be playing less at the pump. The Utility and Review Board set the weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline dropped 4.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre for regular self serve unleaded is $2.04.6 in the eastern mainland and $2.05.4 on Cape Breton. The price of diesel fell 17.4 cents a […]
Inverness County Launches Housing Survey3:13 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Inverness, in partnership with the Cape Breton Partnership, launched the Inverness County Housing Survey to assess the housing needs and preferences of current and future residents. In a release, Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald stated the municipality, funding partners and developers need data in order to move forward with supporting […]
Atlantic University Sport announces 2022-23 Schedule10:18 am | Read Full Article
The AUS recently released its winter sports schedules. The 2022-23 AUS women’s hockey season begins on Friday, October 7 when all eight teams return to the ice at 7 pm, including the X Women hosting Saint Mary’s. The top six teams will move on to post-season play. The 2023 AUS women’s hockey champion will […]