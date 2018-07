Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame┬á┬árecently┬áto announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man,┬áwho will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the ┬áCompetitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing.┬áHe has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]