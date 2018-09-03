Lost: iPod 6

Listen Live
Live entertainment at the outdoor stage, Mary Beth Carty & Joe Mac Master at the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition!
StFX Recreation Swim from 5:00 to 6:55 cancelled September 1, 2018 due to pool maintenence.
Two people killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Antigonish Coun...8:19 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say two people are dead from a single vehicle crash in Linwood, Antigonish County. Police say shortly before 7 Sunday evening, a small car driving on Highway 4 left the road, rolled, and a struck a tree. The two men in the front seats of the vehicle died at the scene, while a 19-year-old […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise1:09 pm | Read Full Article
If travel is in your plans for this long weekend, getting there will cost a little more. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight, with both gasoline and diesel on the rise. Gasoline is up 2.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.25.9 […]
Kaion Julien-Grant named to CFL Prospect List1:22 pm | Read Full Article
StFX receiver Kaion Julien-Grant is ranked 14th in the recently released CFL prospect list ahead of next year’s draft. Julien-Grant, a fourth-year student athlete, was one of 11 USports atheletes named on the list of the top 20 potential picks as released by the CFL’s scouting bureau. It is the first such list of the season. The news […]