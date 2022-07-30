A key was lost Saturday between Ashdale and Beech Hill Road. The key is on an Indian motorcycle key fob. If found, please call Carl at 780-381-6557
Debbie King wins Special Election in Mulgrave8:29 pm | Read Full Article
A special election was held in Mulgrave Saturday to fill a vacant seat on Town Council. Debbie King was elected, garnering 147 votes, beating out second place finisher Amber Carrigan with 90. Trevor DeCoste came in third with 22 votes. A total of 259 residents cast ballots in the election. That’s about 45.5 per cent […]
Special Election in Mulgrave today10:09 am | Read Full Article
A special election is being held today in Mulgrave to fill a vacancy on Town Council. Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. . Three people are on the ballot; Amber Carrigan, Debbie King and Trevor DeCoste. The special election was called following the resignation of Crystal Durling from council in May. Facebook […]
Sports Roundup – July 306:04 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Some of the world’s strongest paddlers are warming up this weekend on the lakes of Dartmouth. The community is hosting the World Sprint Canoe Championships, with the first races set to begin Wednesday morning. Categories include men’s, women’s and para canoe in one-person, two-person and four-person canoes and kayaks. Canadian competitor Katie Vincent […]