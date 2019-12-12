Lost: a set of keys on a MacDonald Chrysler keychain, lost at Antigonish Market Square between Sobeys and the dollar store. Call 902-863-5745.
Salmon-Farming Company Cermaq Explores Expansion to Guysboro...1:40 pm | Read Full Article
Canada’s second largest salmon-farming company is inviting municipal councillors and local residents to an open house in Guysborough early in the new year. An invitation to the town hall-style event was shared at last night’s monthly meeting of Guysborough council. The BC-based company is looking to expand its production to Nova Scotia, and is considering […]
Antigonish Native Eric Anstey launches 12 Dares of Christmas...1:20 pm | Read Full Article
The man behind the 12 Dares of Christmas is at it again this year. For the fourth year in a row, Antigonish native Eric Anstey is accepting dares in the name of raising funds for the Rylee Sears Scholarship Fund. Sears, Anstey’s cousin, passed away in 2015 at the age of 16 after contracting meningitis. […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter