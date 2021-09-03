Lost: key fob for a Mercedes. If found, please call 902-867-7529.
Reminder: @nshealth will be hosting a vaccine clinic today from 11-3 at @stfxuniversity in the Keating Centre on the second floor. These clinics are drop-in only. Vaccines are available for students, staff, and faculty of the university as well as community members.
Strait Regional Centre for Education Ready for a Safe Return...3:22 pm | Read Full Article
The head of the local centre for education said staff are looking forward to welcoming students to a safe return to school. Paul Landry, regional executive director for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said core public health measures in place in all schools include, frequent hand washing and sanitizing. cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and […]
Seven New Cases of COVID-19 Identified2:59 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 60. The seven cases are in Central Zone. Four are related to travel and three are close contacts of previously reported cases. As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,446,800 doses […]
Sports Roundup – August 296:11 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In NS U18 Major Hockey League Exhibition play, it was a lop-sided affair as the Pictou Weeks team shutout the Cape Breton West Islanders 9-0 at the Pictou County Wellness Center on Saturday. Today, the Islanders host the Weeks at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center! Game starts at Noon. Admission is $5.00 for […]