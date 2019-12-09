Lost: two keys and 4 tags on a key chain, lost on Church Street. If found, please call 902-863-3179
Late Buses:
Rte 332, driver, AJ Sears - travelling 15 minutes late: and Rte 313, driver Dawn Boyle - travelling 15 minutes late.
With two collisions at the Beech Hill Road/Highway 4 intersection in the past week, Antigonish County Council is holding an emergency meeting tonight to discuss safety concerns in that area. http://bit.ly/355v33R
Antigonish County Council has called an emergency meeting tonight to discuss ongoing safety concerns at the Beech Hill Road/Trunk 4 Intersection. There have been two collisions at that intersection in the past week. One man died in a crash last Monday, three others were injured in another collision this past weekend. The municipality has been […]
Lots of Rain Expected to Begin the Week10:19 am | Read Full Article
We could be in a for a lot of rain during the early part of the week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia indicating significant rain and wind is expected in the 20 to 45 millimetre range, with higher amounts possible, especially along the Atlantic coast. The […]
Sports Roundup – December 8 *Updated 9: 20 AM*6:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Pictou County Scotians lost a close match, falling 5-4 to the Brookfield Elks. Tonight, the Scotians host the Antigonish Bulldogs at the Trenton Arena. Puck drops 6pm. In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers narrowly defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Yarmouth, where they play the […]