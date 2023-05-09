Lost: Kia car key and remote between Lower South River and Superstore or Mall. If found, please call 902-921-8389
Paqtnkek Powwow at the Charles V. Keating Centre declared a ...9:27 am | Read Full Article
Organizers of last month’s Paqtnkek Powwow say they are pleased with the event. This year’s Powwow was held April first and second at the Charles V. Keating Centre on the St. FX University campus. Traditionally the event is held in the community in September. Arena Director Trevor Gould says this Powwow opened up a lot of eyes. […]
Antigonish native and Chronicle-Herald Cartoonist Bruce MacK...7:23 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and Chronicle-Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon has received another major award. At the National Newspaper Awards in Toronto on Friday, MacKinnon captured the editorial cartooning award. It’s MacKinnon’s 8th win at the awards. Finalists for the award were fellow Chronicle-Herald cartoonist Michael De Adder and Serge Chapleau of La Presse in Montreal Facebook […]
Sports Roundup – May 76:01 am | Read Full Article
The Edmonton Oilers are returning home from Las Vegas with home-ice advantage in their second-round N-H-L playoff series after crushing the Golden Knights 5-1 to even up the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each scored twice for the Oilers. Game 3 is Monday night in Edmonton. The Florida Panthers and Carolina […]