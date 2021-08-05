Lost: Kia key,in Antigonish town, possibly by the dog park. If found, please call 902-870-7367.
Some damage to overhead equipment has led to over 1,600 customers without power between Dunmore and Strathlorne over to Skye Glen. Restoration is expected by 4:15. Updates available at this link:
http://outagemap.nspower.ca/external/default.html
Strang urges Nova Scotians Waiting for their Second Dose of ...3:14 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang had a simple message for Nova Scotians in a COVID-19 briefing today; everyone who can should get fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, about 66 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated. Strang says Nova Scotia is at the top in Canada for vaccine coverage, […]
Four New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia2:09 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has four new cases of COVID-19. All the new infections are in Central Zone and are related to travel. That raises the number of active cases of the virus to 15. One person is in hospital in ICU. On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,326 tests To date, 1,379,664 doses of COVID-19 vaccine […]
Nick MacNeil named Assistant Coach of the QMJHL’s Monc...10:19 am | Read Full Article
The head coach of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League, Nick MacNeil is moving up to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Creignish native has been named an assistant coach of the Moncton Wildcats. For MacNeil, the new post brings him full circle, after playing in […]