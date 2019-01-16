Lost: a pair of kids green glasses between the arena and Antigonish Education Centre. If found, please call 1-902-817-6630
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Federal Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Marco Mendicino, toured Antigonish County yesterday. https://t.co/OxKvRm1Jga
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says the official opening of the Paqtnkek Interchange Project yesterday is significant. He calls it a great step forward and the project helps right a wrong. https://t.co/KH9oYJy4yo
Antigonish County Residents Reminded to Review Assessment No...10:14 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Council is urging residents to be mindful of their assessment notices. Property Valuation Services Corporation mailed out over 627,000 property assessments on January 14. Residents have until midnight of February 14 to appeal the assessments. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council and staff encourage residents to take a look at their assessments […]
Doctor Recruitment Discussed in a meeting of Antigonish Town...9:49 am | Read Full Article
During Tuesday’s meeting of Antigonish County Council, Warden Owen McCarron mentioned attending a meeting with the mayor of Antigonish and members of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation. One of the topics McCarron mentioned is the recruitment of doctors to the area. McCarron said he feels it’s important for the county and town to take […]
X-Women Hockey holds on to #7 Spot in U Sports Rankings7:41 am | Read Full Article
The X-Women hockey team remains in the top 10 in the nation. The X-Women are ranked seventh in the most recent USports top 10 rankings. The X Women have 12 wins, five regulation time losses and three overtime losses on the season, good enough for second place in the AUS. The sit behind St. Thomas, […]