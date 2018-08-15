Lost: a knife with Pictou Fire Department engraved on it in the parking lot of Needs and Tim Horton’s, Beech Hill Antigonish. If found please call 902-396-7522.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Antigonish Community Energy Co-op is pleased with offers of rebates from the federal and provincial governments for homeowners who choose to go solar. https://t.co/kS69rdV91E
Tributes are being paid to Marc Dube, the development manager at Port Hawkesbury Paper, who died recently. https://t.co/YhM3zxNLWP
Two Women Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges2:38 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say two women have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Port Hawkesbury and Antigonish. On Tuesday, members of the Inverness/Richmond County Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested the pair as part of an opioid trafficking investigation in the Port Hawkesbury area. The investigation was launched in February. 54-year-old Darlene Lorraine Bowen of Embree Island […]
Local Solar Power Group applauds Federal-Provincial Solar Re...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
Members of the Antigonish Community Energy Co-op are welcoming a joint federal-provincial initiative to help Nova Scotia homeowners install solar systems. The SolarHomes program offers a rebate of up to 10-thousand dollars for solar electricity systems installed after June 25th. ACE Communications Director Patrick Yancey says interest in solar remains high and this program will help. […]
Peddle finds Recruits for X-Men Hockey Close to Home1:23 pm | Read Full Article
A local university coach didn’t have to look too far for recent slate of recruits. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle recently announced six recruits for the 2018-2019 season are from Atlantic Canada. Will Bower, Will Thompson, Adam Howell, Bailey Webster, Matt Graham, and Blade Mann-Dixon are all east coasters who will vie for […]