A ladies purple bike went missing on Tuesday evening on St. Ninian Street. If anyone sees it please call 902-870-3708, or phone the Moonlight Restaurant
Heatherton Bingo is cancelled for Sunday due to limited parking because of AGR playoffs.
It's Summer Sizzler day! Join us for the East Coast International 150, Crossroads Legends 50, the Anchor Toyota Hot Rod Classic - and @ProStockTour 250th-race celebrations. Pit opens at 11, advance ticket holders in at 1, box office sales start at 2, racing at 4 p.m.!
Offshore Wind Farm Announced off Goldboro, Guysborough Count...3:40 pm | Read Full Article
Work is underway to bring Canada`s first offshore wind farm to the waters off Guysborough County. DP Energy and SBM Offshore are partnering on Nova East Wind Inc., a proposed floating offshore windfarm project currently set to be located approximately 35 kilometres off the shore of Goldboro, Guysborough County. Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts said the […]
Great White Shark Caught on Video off the Coast of Inverness7:19 am | Read Full Article
The Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board caught an uncommon site off the coast of Inverness while tracking ghost gear. Melina Collins, a student and science and research coordinator with the board, was operating an ROV craft with a camera attached when the camera picked up visuals of a great white shark last week about […]
Varsity University Sport Season Begins This Weekend2:20 pm | Read Full Article
The 2023-24 Atlantic University Sport season is set to launch this weekend with regular season football action getting underway Saturday including a game in Antigonish, with StFX hosting Bishops. AUS regular season soccer action begins Friday, September 1 while rugby is set to kick off the following weekend on September 9. The first invitational cross […]