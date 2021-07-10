Lost: Ladies’ glasses, black frames. Lost while out for a walk on Highland Dr, Hawthorne St , Brookland St, College St, Victoria St, St Mary’s St, Elm St, Main St, West St and KMC parking lot . If found please call 902-338-4455.
Public Notice: Please be advised that the Town of Antigonish will be conducting plug joint installation work on the Whidden Bridge on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13, starting at 7 a.m.
New Sign to Welcome Motorists to Cape Breton in Mi’kmaq4:55 pm | Read Full Article
Motorists travelling across the Canso Causeway will be welcomed to Cape Breton Island with a new sign in Mikmaq, Pjila’si Unama’kik. Unama’kik is the word Mi’kmaq used to refer to Cape Breton and loosely translates to “Land of Fog”. Pjila’si in Mi’kmaq loosely means “Welcome: Come in and Sit Down”. At a ceremony on Friday, […]
RCMP Charge A Woman with Arson in Connection with a House Fi...4:39 pm | Read Full Article
Richmond District RCMP have charged a 34-year-old with Arson in connection with a fire in West Arichat on Thursday evening. Police say around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a fire at a home on Highway 206. RCMP say their investigation concluded the fire was set deliberately while two people were till inside […]
Sports Roundup – July 105:39 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS AGR Fastpitch results: Heatherton Warriors 11 Pomquet Acadians 4 Winning Pitcher- Paul Purcell (8 Strikeouts) Nathanael Macdonald in relief (3 Strikeouts), Losing Pitcher- Richie Connors (3 Strikeouts) Top hitters for Heatherton: 1B-Nathanael Macdonald (4 singles, 5 RBI), Alex Chisholm (Solo Homer, 2 singles, 2 RBI), Josh Wood (Solo Homer, 1 RBI), Stephan Arsenault […]