Lost – a lady’s black wallet at the Antigonish Market Square. Call 902-863-0012 if found.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
In Pictou County, arrests have been made in connect with a drug bust. https://t.co/YoWOTyBtvd
Fuel prices are moving in opposite directions. Gasoline is up, but diesel is down. https://t.co/exay6xX0Vm
Old Growth Forest Property in Baddeck River Area Donated to ...12:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has received a 130 acre gift of an old growth forest in the Baddeck River area. The trust says the gift comes from Irene and the late Ernest Forbes who wanted to ensure that the property remains in its natural state. The property is within the 6800 acre provincially protected […]
Environment Canada Watching Two Storms that Could Impact The...9:47 am | Read Full Article
A couple of storms appear to be headed our way this weekend and into early next week. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating the first low will pass south of the province on Sunday. Snow ahead of the system will begin over western Nova Scotia late in the day Saturday and spread […]
Sports Roundup – March 2 *Updated 11:50 am*5:20 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates took the first game in their best of 7 series with the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs 4-2. Game two is in Antigonish tomorrow night at 7:30. Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians lost to the Junior Miners 8-2, giving the Miners a 2-1 series lead. The […]