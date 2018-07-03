Lost: ladies black wallet, likely in the downtown area of Antigonish. Please phone 902-234-2737
NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the dissolution of health and school boards is a worry for Nova Scotians. https://t.co/UaYTjDQSKs
Interim PC Leader and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says doctor shortages hit close to home for her. It's one of several concerns in health care she's hearing as she crosses the province to talk to Nova Scotians. https://t.co/TXge0j4OG6
Nova Scotia NDP Leader and Halifax Chebucto MLA Gary Burrill visited Antigonish on Wednesday, taking in the Highland Games Street Fair, meeting with residents, and toured the Royal Canadian Legion CACL facility. When asked what he’s been hearing from the Nova Scotians he’s talked to since province house closed up shop for the summer, Burrill […]
Interim PC Party Leader and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane is busy this summer, travelling the province to hear the concerns of Nova Scotians. MacFarlane made a swing through Antigonish today during Highland Games Week. MacFarlane says the number one issue with Nova Scotians is health care. MacFarlane says she’s also excited about the party’s […]
Management for the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame recently to announced the 10 new inductees, including one local man, who will comprise the Class of 2018. George Koszkulics, from New Glasgow, was inducted in the Competitor/Builder, Stock Car category. Koszkulics started racing in 1974 and, in 2018, is still competing. He has multiple wins as a driver at numerous […]