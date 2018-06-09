Listen Live
Busy week of learning on campus as #StFX hosts national and regional physics and math conferences
New palliative care unit opens at St Martha's Regional Hospital
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 8, 2018
ANTIGONISH, N.S. – A new palliative care unit at St Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish was...
Province moving forward to address Broadband Gaps in Rural A...10:45 am | Read Full Article
Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the province is taking steps to address gaps in broadband in rural Nova Scotia. It’s estimated some 72,000 Nova Scotia households don’t have access to high speed internet. A commissioned report for the province suggests that 95 per cent of homes still without high speed could be reached through fibre […]
Employees at Inverary Resort Explore Options following a Fir...10:07 am | Read Full Article
After a large fire destroyed the main building of the Inverary Resort on Baddeck Bay, employees are looking to bounce back. Matt MacAulay, operations manager at the Inverary Resort, said the fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday He said the fire departments came on site began fighting the fire. The resort ensured all employees and […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]