Lost on Sunday April 16th: Ladies silver Bulova wrist watch at one of the following locations Superstore, Walmart, Dollarama or Canadian Tire. Sentimental value. If found, please call 902-863-4504
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish County Warden...7:45 am | Read Full Article
The matter of consolidation in Antigonish continues. In an interview last Friday, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron virtually met with provincial municipal affairs minister John Lohr on March 24 at Lohr’s request. During the meeting, she said Lohr informed them consolidation would not be brought up during the […]
Antigonish man Charged with Sexual Assault7:14 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County District RCMP charged a man with sexual assault involving four victims. On March 15, 2023, Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of sexual assault involving a female victim. RCMP officers learned that a 22-year-old Antigonish man had sexually assaulted the woman in September 2022 and had been harassing her since the incident. […]
Sports Roundup – April 166:26 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS Junior: The Capstone Colts held off elimination in Game 5 of the league finals, shutting out the Junior B Bulldogs 3-0 at the Antigonish Arena. The Bulldogs will have another chance to take the Veterans Cup with Game 6, Friday night at 7:30 in Shearwater. The U14 D3 Provincial Basketball Championship continues […]