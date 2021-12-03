Lost: a ladies white Fitbit in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-522-2518.
Santa's Coming!!!! 🎅
Santa’s Town and County Christmas Tour is this tonight, Saturday, and Sunday! Check out the posters below for details or visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/santa-s-town-and-county-christmas-tour.html
Nova Scotia Power Replacing Streetlights in Inverness County11:11 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Power will be replacing streetlights around Inverness County. Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald told last night’s meeting of municipal council that NSP is starting to tackle burned out lights, and they expect to finish by the end of January. Any lights have not been replaced by that time should be brought to the attention […]
New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man On Numerous Charges I...10:30 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with several counts including Possession of a Stolen Motorbike and Dangerous Driving. Police say shortly before 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning, officers on routine patrol spotted the driver of a motorcycle driving in a dangerous manner. Police allege the motorbike failed to stop at a stop sign […]
Osei Released as St. FX X-Women Basketball Head Coach8:47 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University Athletics has announced X-Women basketball head coach LeeAnna Osei has been released from her position, effective immediately. The school’s Athletics Director, Leo MacPherson, says with only a few months left in Coach Osei’s contract, it was natural that it started to look at the direction and progression of the program; where it […]