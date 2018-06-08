Lost: laptop on June 7 around parking lot of Mount Saint Bernard building at St F.X. If found please call 902-872-0046.
Paqtnkek community members vote in favour of using a parcel of reserve lands for commercial development near the interchange project. https://t.co/wyr3gb5e6D
Paqtnkek says Yes in Land Designation Vote7:52 am | Read Full Article
Residents of Paqtnkek have given the green light to a commercial development on reserve lands near the Paqtnkek Interchange Project , currently under construction. The First Nations Community held what’s called a Land Designation Vote yesterday. Of 196 Community members who cast ballots, 192 said yes, two said no. There was one spoiled ballot and […]
St. FX Psychology Professor discovers Troubling Findings on ...1:42 pm | Read Full Article
A St. FX University Psychology Professor has discovered some concerning results from a ten year study on cannabis use by Canadian Youth. Two new studies followed the patterns of marijuana use across a decade in Canadian youth. It found those who use cannabis early and continue to use it often are more likely than their peers […]
Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bath...12:25 pm | Read Full Article
Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a […]