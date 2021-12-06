Lost: A green MEC waterproof shell coat. If found, please call 403-376-1041
The province has identified 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. http://bit.ly/3ExgDLt
St. FX University's senior class is creating a fund to help cash-strapped students to purchase textbooks. http://bit.ly/3y14o7n
StFX's Women in Engineering Society is hosting a table today in Mulroney Atrium, 2-5pm. All are invited to stop by & pick up a purple ribbon in support of this important day, and to talk about the events of December 6, 1989 and how to become an ally and end gender-based violence
Nova Scotia has 45 New Cases of COVID-192:31 pm | Read Full Article
The province is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 recoveries since the last update on Friday. The Health and Wellness Department says there are 38 new cases in Central Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Eastern Zone. There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone. There’s […]
St. FX Graduating Class of 2022 Creates a Fund to Help Stude...10:30 am | Read Full Article
St. FX students that will be graduating in the spring have placed the focus on textbooks. Each year at the X-Ring Ceremony, a senior class gift is announced, encouraging graduating students, parents, alumni and the greater St. FX community to contribute to the cause. At the recent X-Ring ceremony, Class co-president Ailie Sullivan says they […]
Sports Roundup – December 56:27 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Maritime League: Another road loss for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, 7-5 to the Miramichi Timberwolves. NS Under 15: The Novas doubled the Truro Bearcats 4-2 at the Antigonish Arena. Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects’ Julia MacDonald scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Rockets in Moncton. […]