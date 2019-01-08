Lost: a brown leather mitten, in the parking lot behind the 5 to $1 in Antigonish. If found, please call 902-870-0693.
Regional Enterprise Network Coming Together in Pictou County12:16 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou County’s new Regional Enterprise Network is in the final stage of creation. Councillor Larry Turner updated County Council at Monday night’s meeting about what remains to be done with the REN. It has been incorporated and has a board of directors in place. What’s left is to hire a Chief Administrative Officer. The interview […]
Antigonish RCMP Officer Assaulted with a Screwdriver10:50 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish RCMP say one of its officers was assaulted with a screwdriver while making an arrest. Police say at 9:40 Sunday morning, officers responded to a call on Mugasun Road in Paq’tnkek. Police says the subject of the complaint, a 15-year-old male youth left the home before officers arrived. One officer went to the home […]
Former Olympian and World Figure Skating Champion Elvis Stoj...10:27 am | Read Full Article
Three time World Figure Skating Champion and two time Olympic Silver Medalist Elvis Stojko is coming to Pictou County. Stojko will make a special appearance at the annual Mariposa East Skating Centre ice show at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on March 10th. He will appear twice during the show and skate in the finale […]