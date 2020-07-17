Lost in Beaverbrook Trailer Park: Turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon sword inside. Please call 902-870-6970.
Hakin says St. FX has a Robust Planning Framework to Welcome...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
StFX University’s new president says the school responded to a number of questions regarding its plans for a fall semester. On Wednesday, the university hosted a pair of virtual town meetings regarding plans for students returning to the university in the fall. The school is enacting a number of measures as part of its plans, […]
RCMP Lays a Number of Charges During Recent Checkstops in Pi...11:46 am | Read Full Article
The RCMP’s Northwest Traffic Services, which includes Pictou, Colchester and Cumberland Counties issued a number of tickets during traffic check points recently. The check points were between last Friday and Wednesday. Police imposed one 24-hour driver’s suspension and laid more than 50 charges under the Motor Vehicle and Cannabis Control Acts. Officers also issued 46 […]
Atlantic Sires Stakes Racing in Truro This Week7:40 am | Read Full Article
Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action is set to resume at the Truro Raceway this week as part of Atlantic Grand Circuit Week. The Atlantic Sires Stakes – Meridian Farms and Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Association two and three-year-old trotters will hit the track tonight. One division of 8 2-year-old trotters will line up behind […]