Lost: Cell phone, around Keltic or Main Streets to Walmart area. Call 902-870-6304.
Public Notice:
Please be advised that there will be no parking on Main Street and West Street on Saturday, July 9th due to the Highland Games Street Parade.
Note for Motorists: St Andrew Street from Main Street to the Beech Hill turnoff will be closed to traffic between 5:30 & 7 PM for the Highland Games 5 Mile Road Race.
Inverness County finished first in Nova Scotia in a Physical...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness County finished first in Nova Scotia in the Community Better Challenge, which is a physical activity campaign from Participaction Canada during the month of June, which was Recreation Month. Charlotte MacDonald, Inverness County’s Director of Recreation, told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting that because of the involvement of 14 organizations and 56 individuals across the […]
Inverness County Municipal Leaders Seek Answers on the Plann...11:55 am | Read Full Article
Elected officials in Inverness County say they are concerned with the lack of information they are receiving about the redesign of the Port Hastings Rotary. During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Council, Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis noted that the last update the municipality received about plans to construct two round-abouts to replace the rotary […]
Sports Roundup – July 96:19 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Teams in the AGR Fastpitch League welcome the Nova Scotia Canada games team for a series of exhibition games this weekend. Last night, St. Andrew’s and Pomquet each played in St. Andrews. This afternoon sees a doubleheader in Guysborough against the Broadhorns beginning at 1 pm. Sunday afternoon in Heatherton, the Canada Games […]