Lost: a wallet and phone lost between Shoppers Drug Mart and Microtel in Antigonish. Reward offered for return. Please call 902-318-0182.
LATE BUS: Bus 131, driven by Rita Arsenault taking students home from Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, is travelling 30 minutes late.
Run, Run, Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to Town!
Santa’s Town and County Christmas Tour is this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Check out the posters below for details or visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/santa-s-town-and-county-christmas-tour.html
Red Cross continues to support Six Antigonish Families Displ...9:45 am | Read Full Article
Kate Gorman, marketing and communications officer for the Town of Antigonish, says the Red Cross is still supporting six families displaced by flooding during last week’s rain storm. Gorman said the commitment for support was for two weeks as of Monday, adding it would be renewed if needed. Other than that, Gorman said the town […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall More than Seven Cents a Litr...9:28 am | Read Full Article
A big drop in gasoline and diesel prices. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause on Tuesday. UARB officials say it took the measure because of significant shifts in the market prices for gasoline and diesel. The new prices came into effect at midnight last night. Gasoline is down by 7.6 cents a […]
Antigonish County Native Competing at a National Curling Eve...12:27 pm | Read Full Article
An Antigonish County native is representing his province at a national curling event. Jason van Vonderen is a member of Team Nova Scotia that is competing at the 2021 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships in Ottawa. It brings together the country’s top club curling teams. Van Vonderen, is third stone on a team from the […]