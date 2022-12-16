They were both lost on Dec 15th between the mall and shoppers. If found please call 902-591-1323
Due to a mechanical issue, Bus 195, driven by Keith Simon taking students home from SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre is travelling 45 minutes late.
A Brierly Brook resident is frustrated with the provincial Environment Department over the proposed Solar Garden project by the Town of Antigonish. https://bit.ly/3HEkNWb
Pictou's Hector Arena has completed a big renovation; installation of a new refrigeration unit. https://bit.ly/3Vgk8xH
Province to spend almost $8 Million to Assist Local Farmers ...12:30 pm | Read Full Article
The province is committing $7.9 million to assist local farmers grow more food and have more of it in Nova Scotia’s largest kitchens. Agriculture Minster and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says a new $5 million Season Extension Enhancement program will help fruit and vegetable growers. The program is aimed at growers who invest in technologies […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop12:27 pm | Read Full Article
Gasoline and diesel prices are down. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down 1.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is $1.41 in the eastern mainland and $1.41.8 on Cape Breton. Diesel fell 11.6 cents a litre in the latest UARB […]
Four St. FX Hockey Players to Represent Canada at the World ...10:36 am | Read Full Article
U SPORTS has announced the 23 student-athletes who will wear the Maple Leaf in men’s hockey at the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, New York, and a pair of high scoring X Men made the list. The 31st edition of the FISU Games is set for January 11-22. The preliminary round will be played in Canton, […]