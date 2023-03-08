Lost March 4th or 5th between Whycocomagh and Guysborough a pair of power saw boots and smelt fishing gear. Please call 902-533-3138 if found, the owner would love to have them returned.
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County woman, after a motorist failed to comply with a traffic stop by officers. Police say officers tried to pull a blue Honda Civic over shortly after midnight Tuesday on East River Road. Police say the driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said one of his government’s campaign promises was to set standards for long-term care facilities, noting some of the images coming out of such facilities during the pandemic pointed to inconsistent standards across the country. While there are incredible long-term care facilities in the area and across the province, said Fraser, there […]
X-Women Hockey goaltender Jamie Johnson has been named the St. FX Female Athlete of the week. Johnson, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Victoria, BC backstopped the X-Women to a pair of playoff victories this past week. Last Monday, she posted a 4-0 win over Saint Mary’s to clinch that best of 5 semi-final […]