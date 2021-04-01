Lost: Small white bag containing prescription medicine for Colin Chisholm, lost Wednesday afternoon between McKinnon’s Pharmasave and the Antigonish Library. Please return to McKinnon’s Pharmasave.
Antigonish Challenger Baseball Registration that was originally scheduled for 6-8pm tonight (April 1st) has been cancelled due to the poor weather. New registration dates, times and locations will be emailed out soon. Thank you for your understanding. Happy Easter!
Town Notice: Town Hall will be closed on Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5, in observance of Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Town Hall will reopen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.
Three New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in the provincial. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say two of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The third new infection is in the Western Zone, […]
Several Motorists Charged with Vehicle Related Infractions
Charges have been laid against several drivers as a result of a multi-agency safety enforcement initiative in the Town of New Glasgow Wednesday. The joint operation involved the New Glasgow Regional Police and the Provincial Transportation Department’s Vehicle Transportation Inspection Division. More than 150 vehicles were checked for compliance over a three hour period at […]
Amy Walsh of Hockey Nova Scotia named to the NHL and NHLPA Female Hockey Advisory Committee
Amy Walsh, the executive director for Hockey Nova Scotia since the fall of 2018, was recently named to the NHL and NHLPA Female Hockey Advisory Committee. The aim of the committee is to accelerate the growth of female hockey in North America In December 2019, Walsh spearheaded the Hockey Nova Scotia Diversity & Inclusion Task […]